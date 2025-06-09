Former Hartlepool United loanee among 17 academy players released by Premier League side

Former Hartlepool United loanee Roshaun Mathurin is among 17 academy players to have been released by Crystal Palace.

Big things were expected of the young winger when he signed for Pools last September after a rumoured move to a Football League side was believed to have fallen through. Although he was yet to feature for the Palace first team, he scored 11 goals in 38 games for the under-21s side and was included in a senior squad at the back end of the 2023/23 campaign after catching the eye of manager Oliver Glasner.

The 21-year-old made a bright start to his Pools career, looking lively from the bench on his debut against Halifax before providing an assist in September's narrow win over Boston on his first start for the club. However, he struggled to kick on and found himself in and out of the side, returning to South London in January after just four starts, one of which came in the FA Trophy, and six substitute appearances.

Mathurin, who came through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur before signing for Palace in September 2023, is now on the lookout for a new club after the Eagles released 17 academy players including the likes of former Manchester City and Liverpool goalkeeper Louie Moulden and Chimaechi Eze, the brother of England international Eberechi.