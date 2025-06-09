Former Hartlepool United captain Luke Waterfall has signed for National League North new boys Worksop Town following his Pools exit.

The veteran defender was appointed Pools skipper last summer but was one of a host of players to be released last month.

The 34-year-old, who captained both Lincoln and Grimsby to promotion from the National League earlier in his career, signed for Pools in January 2024 and formed a formidable partnership with Tom Parkes in the heart of defence under Kevin Phillips. However, last season proved more difficult for the seasoned campaigner, who was sent off twice in his first four appearances and struggled for form and fitness. In total, he played 42 times for Pools.

Having left Pools in May, Waterfall has agreed a deal with part-time Worksop, who won promotion to the National League North via the play-offs last season.

Speaking to the official club website, Tigers manager Craig Parry hailed Waterfall as an "unbelievable signing".

"Luke is another leader amongst men," he said.

"He's in a good period in his career, and as soon as we heard that he wanted to look into going to part-time football, we jumped on it straight away and wanted to make it happen.

"He's had an unbelievable career in full-time football, playing at an exceptional level and will bring a lot of skills to us in the back line that will help us along this journey, so we will welcome him here, and we're excited to have on board."