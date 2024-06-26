Former Hartlepool United loanee Chay Cooper signs for newly-promoted National League side Braintree

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Hartlepool United loanee Chay Cooper has signed for newly-promoted National League side Braintree Town.

The 22-year-old endured a difficult spell in the North East while on loan from Colchester and made just nine appearances, six of which came from the bench.

He was on the end of some stinging criticism after attempting a backheel in the 95th minute of April's clash with Rochdale, giving the ball away and allowing Devante Rodney to score a last gasp leveller.

Even so, he is highly thought of in Essex and was offered new terms by the League Two outfit, where he made a total of 21 appearances, scoring a spectacular goal on his Football League debut, ironically, against Pools.

Cooper, who endured a difficult loan spell at Pools, has signed for National League rivals Braintree.

However, he opted to become the latest in a long line of Colchester players, including former Premier League star Freddie Sears, to sign for Angelo Harrop, himself a product of the U's academy, at Braintree.