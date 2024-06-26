Former Hartlepool United loanee Chay Cooper signs for newly-promoted National League side Braintree
The 22-year-old endured a difficult spell in the North East while on loan from Colchester and made just nine appearances, six of which came from the bench.
He was on the end of some stinging criticism after attempting a backheel in the 95th minute of April's clash with Rochdale, giving the ball away and allowing Devante Rodney to score a last gasp leveller.
Even so, he is highly thought of in Essex and was offered new terms by the League Two outfit, where he made a total of 21 appearances, scoring a spectacular goal on his Football League debut, ironically, against Pools.
However, he opted to become the latest in a long line of Colchester players, including former Premier League star Freddie Sears, to sign for Angelo Harrop, himself a product of the U's academy, at Braintree.
Cooper will return to Victoria Park as an opponent next season after the Iron, who have bounced between the National League and the National League South in recent years, won promotion back to the fifth tier via the play-offs.
