Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pools had been heading towards six points from six and a perfect Easter weekend after Joe Grey's acrobatic strike in the 65th minute until a series of mistakes allowed Devante Rodney to equalise for Dale, who had striker Kairo Mitchell sent off in the first half, in the fifth and final minute of added time.

The visitors had possession down by the corner when substitute Chay Cooper tried a bizarre backheel that gifted Dale one last chance to surge forward before Luke Waterfall, Tom Parkes and Louis Stephenson all failed to deal with a bouncing ball and the former Pools frontman stole in to snatch a point for the home side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Phillips admitted he was "seething" with his side's failure to see the game out.

"It's just an absolute schoolboy goal to concede," he said.