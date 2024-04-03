Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips says "schoolboy" defending cost Pools three points in 1-1 draw with Rochdale
Pools had been heading towards six points from six and a perfect Easter weekend after Joe Grey's acrobatic strike in the 65th minute until a series of mistakes allowed Devante Rodney to equalise for Dale, who had striker Kairo Mitchell sent off in the first half, in the fifth and final minute of added time.
The visitors had possession down by the corner when substitute Chay Cooper tried a bizarre backheel that gifted Dale one last chance to surge forward before Luke Waterfall, Tom Parkes and Louis Stephenson all failed to deal with a bouncing ball and the former Pools frontman stole in to snatch a point for the home side.
And Phillips admitted he was "seething" with his side's failure to see the game out.
"It's just an absolute schoolboy goal to concede," he said.
"I'd be disappointed if I'd seen that on a Sunday morning."