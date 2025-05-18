Former Hartlepool United loanee Tyler Magloire has been released by League One side Northampton Town.

The 26-year-old defender is one of 11 players set to leave the Cobblers, who finished 19th and five points clear of the relegation zone. Former Manchester United attacker James Wilson and experienced midfielder Jack Sowerby are among those released. Jack Baldwin, who began his career at Pools and commanded a £500,000 fee to sign for Peterborough in 2014, is one of nine players already contracted ahead of next season.

Magloire first signed for Northampton on loan from Blackburn in January 2022, making 10 appearances and doing enough to earn a permanent contract in the summer. Injuries blighted the powerful central-defender's time at Sixfields, rupturning his anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament in a game against Colchester in February 2023 which caused him to miss the next 12 months. Having returned to the fold in pre-season, Magloire found himself in and out of the side this term, making 24 appearances. He leaves Northampton having played 54 times.

Magloire signed on loan for Pools in November 2020, impressing during 10 appearances before being recalled by parent club Blackburn in January and shipped out to Motherwell. Pools went on to win promotion back to the Football League under Dave Challinor, beating Torquay on penalties in the play-off final.

The defender impressed during a fleeting loan spell at Pools, making 10 appearances, but struggled with injuries during his three years at Northampton. Picture by Mark Fletcher.

Speaking to Northampton's official club website, Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan admitted he had made a number of "difficult decisions" following the publication of his side's retained list.

"We have made some difficult decisions and it is never nice having to tell a player that their contract is not being renewed," he said.

"Some of these players have been at the club a number of years and have played a big part here, helping the club enjoy some good times over the last few years, and all of the departing players will leave with our thanks and best wishes.

"We believe we have a good core of players here, both in terms of ability and culture, which is very important, and we are excited to be entering into discussions with our chosen targets to build on and add to that over the course of the summer."