Former Hartlepool United midfielder Jake Gray has signed for National League South side Hemel Hempstead.

The versatile midfielder signs for the Tudors having spent the last five years at fellow National League South side Hampton and Richmond Borough, where he made almost 200 appearances.

The 29-year-old came through the ranks at Wycombe before signing for Crystal Palace while still a teenager. Gray made his professional debut for the Eagles in a League Cup tie in 2014 before heading out on loan to Cheltenham to gain further senior experience.

Gray signed on loan for Pools in November 2015 on an initial one month deal but soon established himself as a popular figure at Victoria Park, extending his stay until the end of the season. The attack-minded midfielder scored six goals in 33 games in the North East, including a brace against Leyton Orient on his league debut.

Since then, Gray has spent time at the likes of Luton, Yeovil and Woking before signing for Hampton and Richmond on an initial loan deal in 2019. He penned a permanent deal with the Beavers in 2020 and was the club's player of the season in 2023.

Having swapped Hampton for Hemel, Gray told the Tudors official club website that he was relishing the prospect of a "fresh start".

"I'm feeling really positive," he said.

"I feel really good. It's going to be a really good fresh start for me and I can't wait to get going.

"As soon as I spoke to Lee (Allinson, manager), a good few weeks ago now, he made me feel really wanted. As soon as I felt that energy from him, I really wanted to come and sign here. We seemed to be quite aligned with how we both saw the season going. Once we spoke, it was quite an easy decision.

"I want to be someone that can make the fans excited, always running for the shirt and bringing the energy. I'm here to make good things happen."