Three former Hartlepool United managers linked with vacant National League job

Three former Hartlepool United managers have been linked with the vacant Halifax Town job.

The Halifax Courier have touted John Askey, Kevin Phillips and Graeme Lee as potential replacements for former boss Chris Millington, who led the Shaymen to successive top seven finishes in the National League as well as an FA Trophy title in 2023 despite operating on a shoestring budget.

Millington resigned at the end of the season after Halifax were thumped 4-0 by Oldham in the quarter-finals of the play-offs, admitting he was "devastated" but insisting that "the time is right for a change of manager".

Interviews for a new boss are set to start next week, with the Courier suggesting that Askey, Phillips and Lee could all be under consideration.

Askey took charge of Pools in February 2023 but was unable to stave off the threat of relegation back to the National League. Pools made a strong start to life back in the fifth tier, winning four of their opening five games to climb to the summit of the division at the end of August. However, Pools were dealt a major blow when both Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini sustained serious injuries within 48 hours of one another and Askey's side struggled to recover, slipping to 17th in the table before his sacking on December 30. Even so, Askey has impressive National League pedigree and has won promotion from all three divisions; he led Macclesfield to the National League title in 2018 despite ruinous financial issues that led to the club's eventual demise and a budget of just £350,000, steered York to promotion from the National League North via the play-offs in 2022 and helped Truro win last season's National League South title.

Lee, meanwhile, spent five months in charge of Pools following the departure of promotion-winning boss Dave Challinor, leading the club to the fourth round of the FA Cup, semi-finals of the Football League Trophy and securing survival in League Two. Despite that, he was sacked with one game remaining at the end of the 2021/22 season. Lee, who remains a hugely popular figure at Pools, has since achieved success with National League North side Spennymoor Town, overseeing a memorable run to the final of the FA Trophy last term.

Phillips, the third former Pools boss touted as a potential candidate, had a hugely successful playing career and is regarded as among Sunderland's greatest ever goalscorers; he scored 130 times in 235 appearances on Wearside and won eight England caps. Having led South Shields to promotion to the National League North in his first job in management, Phillips took charge of Pools in January 2024 following the departure of John Askey. Phillips enjoyed a strong start, winning four of his first five games at the helm, but lost momentum towards the end of the campaign, with Pools suffering a humbling 7-1 defeat at the hands of local rivals Gateshead. Even so, it was a real surprise when Pools opted not to renew his contract, preferring instead to put their faith in the outspoken Darren Sarll ahead of the 2024/25 campaign; Phillips later alleged that the club's initial offer of a two-year contract was withdrawn. Phillips has since taken charge of Fylde but was dismissed after winning just five of his 20 games at Mill Farm. The Coasters were relegated to the National League North at the end of the season.