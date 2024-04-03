Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 71-year-old was in charge of Pools between 2014 and 2016 and was linked with a return earlier this season following the departure of John Askey.

During his time as manager, Moore masterminded a memorable 'Great Escape', taking over in December 2014 with the club bottom of League Two and six points from safety before securing survival in the penultimate game of the season, a 2-1 win over Exeter City.

Moore, who scored over 150 goals in his playing days and led Rotherham to successive promotions as a manager, returns to the North East in a scouting role ahead of what looks like being a busy summer.

Moore celebrates after his side beat Exeter 2-1 in the penultimate game of the season to secure their Football League status in 2015.

Current boss Kevin Phillips has already admitted he is planning a "major overhaul" of his squad, with a number of loan players set to return to their parent clubs and a number of others unlikely to be offered new deals when their contracts expire.

With decades of experience and a healthy list of contacts between them, Phillips and Moore will be looking to rebuild the squad ahead of a potential promotion push next season.

Upon his return, Moore told the club website: “It's fantastic to be back at Hartlepool and I'm really looking forward to it.

“I've never forgotten my time at Pools - I had a few promotions in my career, but that survival feeling was one of the best emotions I've ever felt.

“The supporters were extraordinary and I’m passionate about this club. I want to see it back where it belongs.

“Often as a manager I would scout players myself, but I’m really looking forward to being able to solely focus on recruitment, giving it my full time and attention.

"We've got a list of targets to look at for the summer and it's important to get some winning players into the squad.