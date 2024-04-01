Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Phillips was in an equally bullish mood after a succession of unforced errors cost Pools all three points in their 1-1 draw at Rochdale on Easter Monday, with a frustrating series of mistakes allowing former Poolie Devante Rodney to steal in and equalise in the fifth and final minute of added time.

And with a host of loan players in his squad, as well as a number coming to the end of their contracts, the Pools boss suggested his side could be set for a summer of change.

"100 per cent, I'll be brutally honest," he said.

"It's clear for everyone to see. Hartlepool should not be in this position in this league.

"For the size of the football club and the fanbase, they deserve more.

"It's about assessing and seeing what's needed for next year to have a right good challenge, because that's what's got to happen.

"For me, it needs a major overhaul.

"I think it's clear, there's no pace in the team. I need more leaders in that squad."