Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips warns of need for "major overhaul" this summer after Pools drop points in frustrating draw with Rochdale
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Pools boss first hinted that he is contemplating wholesale changes after watching his side ship seven goals in last week's humiliating defeat at local rivals Gateshead.
Phillips was in an equally bullish mood after a succession of unforced errors cost Pools all three points in their 1-1 draw at Rochdale on Easter Monday, with a frustrating series of mistakes allowing former Poolie Devante Rodney to steal in and equalise in the fifth and final minute of added time.
And with a host of loan players in his squad, as well as a number coming to the end of their contracts, the Pools boss suggested his side could be set for a summer of change.
"100 per cent, I'll be brutally honest," he said.
"It's clear for everyone to see. Hartlepool should not be in this position in this league.
"For the size of the football club and the fanbase, they deserve more.
"It's about assessing and seeing what's needed for next year to have a right good challenge, because that's what's got to happen.
"For me, it needs a major overhaul.
"I think it's clear, there's no pace in the team. I need more leaders in that squad."
"We've still got some points to pick up to completely secure our status in this league and then once that happens, we can turn our focus to next season."