"I can't wait to get going and this is some firepower we have at the club now.

Former Hartlepool United frontman Rakish Bingham has signed for National League South side Farnborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old, who scored five goals in 43 games for Pools across two separate stints and was part of the side that completed the so-called great-escape in the 2014/15 season under Ronnie Moore, joins the Yellows following a spell with Ebbsfleet. Bingham scored more than 50 goals for the Fleet and was an integral part of the side that were crowned National League South champions in 2023 but struggled somewhat last term, finding the net twice in 23 matches, scoring the winner against Pools last September, as the Kent side were relegated from the fifth tier.

During his time at Stonebridge Road, where he made well over 100 appearances, Bingham formed a formidable partnership with veteran frontman Dominic Poleon. In a real coup for the Boro, Poleon has also agreed a deal to sign for the Hampshire side, with the pair both penning two-year deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Spencer Day, speaking to Farnborough's official club website, hailed the signing of the experienced pair as a "real statement of intent" as his side look to push for promotion next season.

Former Pools frontman Rakish Bingham's decision to sign for National League South Farnborough has been hailed as "a real statement of intent" by Boro boss Spencer Day. Picture by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

"Just wow - what a phenomenal double signing of proven goalscorers in the National League South and the National League," he said.

"Quite frankly I didn't think it could happen, but thanks to the directors for stepping in. This is a real statement of intent - and on two-year deals.

"I can't wait to get going and this is some firepower we have at the club now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Both lads are desperate to push on after less inspiring seasons but to me that hunger was a big factor in getting them here."