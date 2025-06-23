New Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has revealed he expects to welcome new signings "very soon".

As it stands, Pools have just 11 players under contract ahead of the new season, which begins in less than two months. The likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, who has scored 43 goals in 89 games for Pools but has been linked with a move to the likes of Rochdale and Harrogate in recent weeks, Joe Grey and David Ferguson could all leave on a free this summer.

Grayson, together with head of football Joe Monks, will need to use all his experience to assemble a squad capable of competing let alone challenging next term. Pools have lost ground on their National League rivals in the wake of a dramatic few months on and off the pitch and will be keen to move fast to bolster their ranks, with their opening pre-season friendly now only three weeks away.

Nonetheless, Grayson, who had been on holiday in Portugal when he was offered the job, told the official club website that he is optimistic Pools will start getting deals over the line in the not too distant future.

The new Pools boss has revealed he's hoping to welcome his first summer signings "very soon". Picture by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

"I landed back on Saturday," he said.

"From the moment I agreed, it was basically on the phone. All of a sudden, I've got a lot of agents becoming my friends again, trying to bring players here.

"Between me and Joe Monks, there have been lots of discussions, chats about players to re-sign, players that we'd like to sign, and then meetings with Mani (Dieseruvwe), Joe Grey, Tom Parkes came up to see me. I've had lots of meetings, lots of conversations with current players and other players that we're trying to bring to this football club which we're moving in a real positive direction with very soon."

What else has the new Hartlepool United boss been saying?

Speaking in a club video he said: "I was in Portugal when they spoke to me and within a few days we got it sorted. My wife was complaining that within a couple of days I was back on my phone, looking at players and everything that comes with being back in football management in this country.

"I'm delighted to be here - I certainly know the magnitude of this football club, the history and tradition of what it is, where it once has been and where it is at this moment in time. Hopefully I can come here and make the team and the club successful again."

The former Blackpool, Leeds, Huddersfield and Sunderland boss, whose last job in England was in 2021, was appointed Pools manager last week after spells in India and Nepal, leading Lalitpur City to the Nepalese Super League title in April.

