Former Hartlepool United midfielder Tom White has signed for National League new boys Boreham Wood.

The tough-tackling 28-year-old signs for the Wood following his departure from embattled Morecambe, where he was a fan favourite. The Shrimps are on the edge of liquidation following ruinous mishandling by controversial owner Jason Whittingham; the Lancashire side have been suspended from the National League, while operations ceased this week after the club's accounts were reduced to empty. Despite desperate pleas from Panjab Warriors, a sports investment company who have long retained an interest in the purchase of the club, culture secretary Lisa Nandy and White himself, Morecambe could be set to go out of business unless Whittingham relinquishes his control and agrees to a sale before August 20. In a heartfelt statement posted on X, White, who made 41 appearances for the Shrimps, said that the decision to leave was the most difficult of his career, calling the current crisis a "catastrophic failure" that had been caused by "negligence, arrogance and a lack of knowledge".

Following his emotional departure, White has now sealed a move to Boreham Wood. The Hertfordshire side were relegated from the National League in 2023 but won promotion back to the fifth tier at the first time of asking following the return of popular manager Luke Garrard. White, who made 10 appearances for Pools during a loan spell in 2021 and has also turned out for the likes of Gateshead, Barrow and Bolton, becomes the Wood's fifth summer signing.

"I'm delighted to be here," White told Boreham Wood's official club website.

"It's obviously happened quite fast with my previous situation but the gaffer and everyone behind the scenes have made a big effort to get me here, which I'm really grateful for. It's a club that I've known about for a long time, I've played against them a few times, so I'm really excited to be here. It's a club that's still growing, still improving, it's ambitious and that, along with some of the conversations I had with the people at the club, is why I'm here.

"I've always dreaded playing against Boreham Wood to be fair. I know the gaffer sets his teams up well and he's demanding, that's always reflected in how passionate and hardworking his teams are. You come here (Meadow Park), and the pitch is always absolutely immaculate, that's one of the many reasons I've decided to come.

"It's a massive season. I'm excited, I'm excited to play in front of the fans and I can't wait to meet them and give 100 per cent to represent them on the pitch. I'm sure they'll back us week in, week out."