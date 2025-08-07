Hartlepool United have completed the signing of goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright, who arrives on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull City.

Pools have been on the hunt for a goalkeeper all summer and fans had been concerned that they were set to begin the National League season with Adam Smith, who made a number of high profile errors towards the end of last term, as their only option in-between the sticks.

The 23-year-old, who becomes the club's 12th summer signing, arrives with Football League experience having made 32 appearances while on loan at Grimsby in the 2023/24 season. Cartwright has also had fleeting spells at the likes of Wycombe and Peterborough, while the youngster made two Championship appearances for Hull in 2022.

"I'm delighted to get started," Cartwright, who has also been capped at England under-18 and under-20 level, told the official Pools club website.

Pools have completed the signing of Harvey Cartwright from Championship side Hull City. Picture by Frank Reid.

"I can't wait to get going on Saturday, straight into the league, straight into work. The boys are a good set of lads, I'm sure I'll get to know them even more as the season progresses. I've heard good things about the support here, so I'm excited to play in front of them and experience the crowd."

Meanwhile, manager Simon Grayson, who will now have to decide whether or not to throw Cartwright straight into the side ahead of Saturday's season opener against Yeovil, revealed he was "delighted" to get a new goalkeeper through the door.

He said: "We are delighted to have signed Harvey.

"He is a goalkeeper who had a really good loan spell in 2023/24 at Grimsby Town, and was around Hull City's first team last season.

"He will add competition to the goalkeeping department, and I'm looking forward to working with him."