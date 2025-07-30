The highly rated Newcastle midfielder, who featured 16 times for Pools during the 2021/22 campaign, has completed a season-long loan move to League One side Leyton Orient. Picture by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Former Hartlepool United midfielder Joe White has completed a season-long loan move to League One side Leyton Orient.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highly rated 22-year-old arrives at Brisbane Road following an impressive stint at League Two MK Dons, where he scored six times in 35 matches. White is set for his fifth loan spell away from parent club Newcastle, where he has been since 2016 after coming through the ranks at his hometown club, Carlisle. He has made four senior appearances for Newcastle and signed a contract extension in 2024.

White signed on loan for Pools in January 2022 and featured 16 times, impressing then-manager Graeme Lee, who revealed a month after his arrival that he wanted to complete a permanent deal for the midfielder. Renowned for his skill, composure and attacking threat, White turned out for Exeter and Crewe before his stint in Buckinghamshire with MK Dons last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After completing his move, White told the Os official club website that Leyton Orient had been his "first choice" destination this summer.

"This has been on the cards for a few weeks and, once Newcastle told me that I'd be allowed to go out on loan, Leyton Orient was my first choice," he said.

"I saw a lot of the team towards the end of last season, and it was a really exciting one to watch. I've gotten better with every loan spell I've had and I believe that my skills can really contribute to us having an entertaining team again this season.

"I'm not someone who is happy to sit back and not play. I'm here because I want to play games and I'm determined to help Leyton Orient succeed this season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, manager Richie Wellens, who led his side to a sixth placed finish in League One and the play-off final, losing out 1-0 to Charlton Athletic at Wembley, as well as the fourth round of the FA Cup, where the Os came close to causing a huge upset against Premier League giants Manchester City, revealed he has been a long-time admirer of his latest summer recruit.

He said: "Joe's someone I have admired for a really long time.

"He's very well thought of at Newcastle and once again we have seen a Premier League side put their trust in us due to our track record of developing younger players.

"He is comfortable anywhere in the midfield three positions, and we're all delighted with the signing. He brings goal threat and a great range of passing to us, and we're confident we can bring the best out of him. We know we had to make a lot of signings this window due to our departures, and Joe was someone we identified early on as being someone we wanted to bring in."