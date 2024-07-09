Former Hartlepool United midfielder Gavan Holohan signs for newly-promoted League One side Crawley Town
The 32-year-old made 106 appearances for Pools, scoring 21 goals, and was an integral part of Dave Challinior's promotion-winning squad.
The Irishman, who left Victoria Park in March 2022 after falling out of favour under Graeme Lee, produced more National League heroics after signing for Grimsby, helping the Mariners win promotion back to the Football League alongside current Pools talisman Mani Dieseruvwe.
Holohan, who made more than 100 appearances during his time at Blundell Park, scoring two penalties in an historic FA Cup win over Premier League Southampton as the Cleethorpes outfit reached the quarter-finals, was released at the end of the season.
He joins a Crawley side who won an unlikely promotion to League One, beating Crewe 2-0 in the play-off final despite starting the season as favourites for relegation.
However, the West Sussex side have lost seven of the 11 players who started at Wembley, including top scorer Danilo Orsi, a former teammate of Holohan's, and Adam Campbell, who signed for Pools last month.
"I am really pleased that this deal is done," Holohan told Crawley's official club website.
"It has been in the pipeline for weeks now, and when I heard about the interest I knew that I wanted to get the deal over the line.
"Danilo, who was here last season, is a good pal of mine and he couldn't speak highly enough of the club."
