Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Hartlepool United midfielder Gavan Holohan has signed for newly-promoted League One side Crawley.

The 32-year-old made 106 appearances for Pools, scoring 21 goals, and was an integral part of Dave Challinior's promotion-winning squad.

The Irishman, who left Victoria Park in March 2022 after falling out of favour under Graeme Lee, produced more National League heroics after signing for Grimsby, helping the Mariners win promotion back to the Football League alongside current Pools talisman Mani Dieseruvwe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holohan, who made more than 100 appearances during his time at Blundell Park, scoring two penalties in an historic FA Cup win over Premier League Southampton as the Cleethorpes outfit reached the quarter-finals, was released at the end of the season.

Holohan was a fan favourite during a successful three-year spell at Victoria Park, scoring 21 goals in 106 appearances.

He joins a Crawley side who won an unlikely promotion to League One, beating Crewe 2-0 in the play-off final despite starting the season as favourites for relegation.

However, the West Sussex side have lost seven of the 11 players who started at Wembley, including top scorer Danilo Orsi, a former teammate of Holohan's, and Adam Campbell, who signed for Pools last month.

"I am really pleased that this deal is done," Holohan told Crawley's official club website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been in the pipeline for weeks now, and when I heard about the interest I knew that I wanted to get the deal over the line.