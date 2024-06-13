Former Hartlepool United midfielder Mark Shelton joins National League rivals Barnet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Hartlepool United promotion-winning midfielder Mark Shelton has signed for National League rivals Barnet.

Shelton, who has joined the Bees from Oldham, becomes manager Dean Brennan's ninth summer signing.

The 27-year-old was a popular figure during his four year stay in the North East, making over 100 appearances and forming an integral part of the midfield trio, nicknamed the 'wolf pack', that proved so important as Pools won promotion from the National League back in 2021.

Shelton signed on loan from Salford, where he won successive promotions, in December 2019, scoring three goals in 14 appearances and doing enough to earn a permanent contract with Pools the following summer.

Shelton, who has signed for Barnet, spent four years at Pools and won promotion under Dave Challinor.

He played 39 times in his first full season under Dave Challinor as he helped Pools return to the Football League, completing the entire 120 minutes and scoring his penalty in the play-off final.

The box-to-box midfielder, who was renowned for his hard work and determination, was a regular in Pools' first season back in the Football League but found his opportunities limited the following campaign and was often deployed out of position, scoring a memorable goal following a marauding run from full-back against Harrogate less than a month before his departure.

He signed for Oldham in January of last year but founds things difficult in Greater Manchester and was limited to 30 league starts across a season-and-a-half at Boundary Park.

Shelton joins a Barnet side who finished second in the National league last season and, having staved off interest in manager Dean Brennan from League Two Swindon, have made a fast start to their summer, signing a raft of new recruits including experienced defender Joe Kizzi and highly-rated goalkeeper Nick Hayes.

After signing for Barnet, Shelton told the club website he was hoping to help his new side go one better than last term and return to the Football League.

"I'm really happy to get a deal over the line," he said.

"I've spoken to the gaffer a few times and his enthusiasm for me joining was a major factor in my decision.

"Barnet had a brilliant campaign last season and I want to play my part in getting the club back into the Football League.

"I can't wait to get going."

Meanwhile, manager Dean Brennan admitted Shelton had been on his radar for some time.

He said: "I'm delighted with this one. We tried to sign Shelts several times last season.

"He's a player that I have admired for a long time.