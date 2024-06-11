Former Hartlepool United midfielder Martin Smith expected to make a full recovery after suffering brain bleed
The 28-year-old, who has spent the last two years with South Shields since leaving Pools in the summer of 2022, underwent planned surgery on a hernia at Nuffield Health in Middlesbrough.
The procedure was a success however, while he was recovering at Nuffield Health, Smith had a fall and was transferred to James Cook Hospital.
There, he was treated for a fractured skull and a bleed of the brain, South Shields confirmed.
Smith, who made 15 appearances for Pools, spent a number of days in hospital but has since been discharged and is expected to make a full recovery.
He is not set to return to football for a number of months, with the Mariners planning to issue updates on his progress.
