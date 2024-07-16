Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Hartlepool United midfielder Matty Dolan is helping to inspire the next generation of footballing stars with Twenty9 Elite Football Coaching.

Dolan, who made 42 appearances over three separate spells at Pools, has teamed up with his friend and former teammate Peter Hartley, combining their vast experience in a bid to unlock some of the town's hidden talent.

Dolan, who was born in Hartlepool and has made more than 400 professional appearances, including a successful spell captaining Newport County, is working hard on his new venture, focusing on having fun through football, developing talent, nurturing the town's youngsters and, perhaps, discovering Hartlepool United's next star.

As a cultured, intelligent footballer Dolan, who is playing and coaching under former Pools boss Graeme Lee at National League North outfit Spennymoor, balances a focus on skill and technique with an emphasis on fun and footballing freedom.

Dolan, together with his former teammate and close friend Peter Hartley, has established Twenty9 Elite Football Coaching to help nurture the next generation of football stars in the heart of his hometown.

The pair, who are both UEFA A Licence coaches and boast almost 950 senior appearances between them, came up with the idea of establishing Twenty9 Elite Football Coaching to help develop the town's untapped potential, make football fun and rewarding, nurture young people as individuals and make the most of their vast experience in the game.

Following Hartley's return from India, where he helped Jamshedpur to Indian Super League glory, the duo have turned the dream into a reality, with Twenty9 Elite Football Coaching already going from strength to strength.

As well as having two Hartlepool United heroes coaching the town's next generation, what sets Twenty9 apart are the well-structured, detailed and unique sessions, which allow young footballers to make mistakes, express themselves and have fun in a warm and welcoming environment.

And Dolan is determined to make the most of the area's talent, with Twenty9 offering accessible, affordable and professional training in the heart of his hometown.

"It's something we're so passionate about," he said.

"There's a lot of talent within the area, we don't want it to be passed over.

"If we can pass on a bit of technical knowledge, a bit of advice that we might have picked up during our careers, then we might unlock something in someone and then who knows, we could have the next Hartlepool United star on our hands.

"That's how they're going to develop and get the most out of the sessions, by having fun.

"Fun and enjoyment are the two most important things we want people to take from it, that's how they'll learn.

"It's a pleasure to be involved in. If someone goes on to represent the town, be that on the football pitch or elsewhere, then we've done our job.

"If we can get people having fun through football, whether that's down the park or on a Sunday morning with their mates, then that's what we want to do.

"That's what it's really all about."

Twenty9 Elite Football Coaching are hosting summer camps, beginning on July 23rd.

Sessions are held at Dyke House Secondary School between 10am-3pm, with a number of surprise guests set to take part.

For more information, or to book, visit www.twenty9efc.com or email [email protected].