Former Hartlepool United midfielder Callum Cooke is on the hunt for a new club following his release by Morecambe.

Cooke signed for the Shrimps in January, reuniting with manager Derek Adams, who he played under at Bradford, in a bid to help the Lancashire side avoid relegation from League Two.

Having not played since he was released by Pools in April last year, Cooke made his first appearance in eight months just three days after signing for Morecambe, coming on 15 minutes from time in a 1-0 home defeat to Crewe. Cooke scored his first Morecambe goal in a 4-2 win over Fleetwood at the beginning of February but struggled to nail down a spot in the Shrimps side, with seven of his 18 appearances coming from the bench.

Cooke signed for Pools in the summer of 2022 after leaving Bradford and featured regularly during his two seasons at Victoria Park, scoring 11 goals in 76 matches. The 28-year-old scored five goals in 40 games during his first season in the North East as Pools were relegated to the National League before bagging six goals in 36 matches the following campaign. Although his quality in possession was rarely in doubt, Cooke's lack of dynamism and mobility were sometimes criticised during his stint at the club and he was released last summer as then-manager Darren Sarll set about on a complete overhaul of the Pools midfield.

The attack-minded midfielder is now set to begin another search for a new club following his departure from Morecambe, who were relegated after finishing rock bottom of League Two. Cooke is one of nine players leaving the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, along with the likes of former Carlisle frontman Hallam Hope and experienced forward Jordan Slew. Former Pools stars Luke Hendrie and Tom White have both signed new deals.

Speaking to the official club website, Morecambe boss Derek Adams thanked the departing players following the publication of the club's retained list.

"I'd like to thank all the players for their efforts this season, they've all worked ever so hard," he said.

"To the players who are leaving, I send my best wishes for their futures and thank them for their contributions to me and Morecambe Football Club over the past season."