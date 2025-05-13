Former Hartlepool United midfielder Gus Mafuta has been released by National League side Solihull Moors.

Mafuta signed for the Moors in the summer of 2023, making 35 appearances in his first season in the West Midlands before heading out on loan on the eve of the 2024/25 campaign, returning to Boreham Wood for a second stint.

The powerful midfielder spent the 2019/20 season at Pools, scoring four goals in 38 matches. Despite a number of impressive performances, notably when he bagged a brace in a thumping 5-1 win over Chesterfield, he left to sign for Boreham Wood in the summer of 2020.

The 29-year-old made 78 appearances during his first spell in Hertfordshire, scoring against rivals St Albans as the Wood reached the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history. Spells at York and Solihull followed before the tough-tackling midfielder returned to Meadow Park, this time arriving on loan, in July last year. The Wood finished a thrilling National League South campaign in fifth and are set to host Maidstone in the play-off final this Sunday following dramatic wins over Dorking Wanderers and Torquay.

Mafuta is one of 15 players to leave Damson Park. The Moors endured a difficult season, sliding down the table following the departure of popular boss Andy Whing, who left to join League Two side Barrow. With just nine players remaining under contract, Solihull are now set to embark on a significant rebuild under Matthew Taylor, who has won just four of his first 19 games at the helm.

Following the publication of their retained list, Moors director of football Stephen Ward reflected on a "really tough day".

"It is always a really tough day when you have these conversations with players," he told Solihull's official club website.

"Not only are you saying goodbye to good players who have contributed to the team, but you are also losing really good people."