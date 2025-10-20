The versatile midfielder, who featured 14 times for Pools across two separate loan spells in the 2023/24 campaign, has signed for fellow National League side Wealdstone. Picture by Frank Reid.

Former Hartlepool United midfielder Terrell Agyemang has signed for fellow National League side Wealdstone.

The versatile 22-year-old, who can operate at full-back or in midfield, joins the Stones on an initial one-month loan deal from Morecambe. Agyemang made his debut for Sam Cox's side, who have made a decent start to their National League campaign and are 11th after 15 matches, from the bench in Saturday's thumping 4-0 defeat at the hands of promotion-contenders York.

Agyemang, who spent time in the academies of Charlton, Man City and Middlesbrough, made 14 appearances for Pools across two separate loan spells. Having first signed for the club on loan from Boro in October 2023, Agyemang featured four times before returning to the Riverside Stadium after a month without making too much of an impact. However, determined to prove a point, Agyemang rejoined Pools later in the campaign and made another 10 appearances, operating in a number of different positions including right-back, midfield and on the wing.

The midfielder spent a chunk of last season on loan at Scottish Championship side Airdrie, making 19 appearances in all competitions, before signing for Morecambe in August following his release by Middlesbrough. Agyemang was one of a whole host of players to be signed by the Shrimps after the club, who had looked to be on the brink of liquidation, were taken over by Sikh-led sports investment company Panjab Warriors. With so many new faces vying for a place in manager Ashvir Singh Johal's side, Agyemang has so far found things difficult in Lancashire and has been reduced to just three appearances. Having been sent off in his last appearance for the Shrimps, a 3-0 defeat to play-off chasing Boreham Wood at the beginning of September, Agyemang has signed for a Stones side who have punched well above their weight so far this season having been touted as one of the favourites for relegation over the summer.

"We've lost Anthony Georgiou in the last week through an achilles problem, and also we've lost Alfie Massey, who's going to be out for a long period of time," Cox told the official Wealdstone club website.

"Fans can probably see that we're having to patch a few up at the moment - that's the game, and we're up against York, who have got a fantastic budget and are a full-time, professional outfit. We're patching up bodies and doing our work in a part-time capacity, but the boys are trying so hard.

"We've brought T (Agyemang) in to help the group, we know he comes in with a great pedigree with his academy background. He wasn't getting the game time that he wanted at Morecambe off the back of his sending off. I've known T for a long time, he came in and did a job in there and he's going to be required, everybody's going to be required over the next couple of weeks. We've got a tough schedule coming up, we've got to patch a few bodies up and we've got to get through it together."