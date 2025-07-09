Former Hartlepool United midfielder signs for National League side after impressive loan spell
The 29-year-old, who joined Pools last summer but struggled to make much of an impact at Victoria Park, spent time on loan in Lincolnshire at the back end of last season. The Irishman made nine appearances at the Jakemans Community Stadium as the Pilgrims completed a memorable escape from relegation, impressing after establishing himself in the engine room.
The industrious midfielder made his name in his homeland, turning out for University College Dublin, Derry City and Dundalk, where he made 160 appearances, including 16 in the Europa League.
Sloggett signed for Pools in July 2024 following a fleeting spell at Cheltenham. He made a bright start to life in the North East, providing two assists on his debut as Pools thumped South Shields in pre-season. However, he suffered an injury the following week against Sunderland under-21s and struggled to break into the side when the season began; of his 18 National League appearances for Pools last term, 10 were from the bench.
Having been released by Pools at the end of the campaign, Sloggett has signed a permanent deal with the Pilgrims, putting pen to paper on an initial one-year deal. Boston, who won 12 of their final 21 games last term to overturn what was at one stage a 10-point gap between themselves and National League survival and beat the drop in remarkable fashion, look to have had a strong summer so far and have made 13 new signings. Pools were linked with a move for popular Pilgrims boss Graham Coughlan last month before appointing Simon Grayson and have themselves made a decent start to their recruitment.
