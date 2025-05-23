Former Hartlepool United midfielder Nicky Deverdics has slammed the situation at Blyth Spartans following his release.

Deverdics, who is one of 12 players set to leave Croft Park this summer, took to X to criticise the club.

Spartans have fallen on hard times of late, suffering successive relegations from the National League North and Northern Premier League Premier Division.

The Northumberland outfit were taken over by Irfan Liaquat, who was rumoured to have bought the club for £1, with Spartans in around £700,000 of debt, in February 2024. Things soon turned sour and Liaquat announced his intention to sell the club in October, with Spartans' next two games postponed due to concerns over a number of operational requirements not being in place. The club changed hands at the end of October, with a group led by local businessman Martin Trinder taking over, but financial issues have continued to ravage Blyth, who were condemned to back-to-back relegations in March.

Deverdics, who made 63 appearances for Pools, signed for Spartans in 2021 and took over as captain in 2023. The 37-year-old took to X to share his frustrations at the situation at the club after his departure was confirmed.

"Came back to a club with heart, soul and a lot of good people," he wrote.

"Leaving a club that I hardly even recognise. Could write a book about the last 14 months but nobody would believe it. Really hope the club manages to turn itself around."