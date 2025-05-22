It's the hope that kills you at Hartlepool United.

Time and again, long-suffering Pools fans, who have seen their side finish in the top half of the league table just four times in the last 18 seasons, have been led to believe that a brighter future might be right around the corner. For a club of Hartlepool United's standing, with a long and proud history, committed and colourful fanbase and a unique footballing culture - it really is the town's club, as the motto goes - that record represents little more than abject failure.

It is almost 20 years since Pools were nine minutes away from winning promotion to the Championship, only to have it snatched away from them by one of the most controversial refereeing decisions in the club's entire history when Phil Crossley awarded Sheffield Wednesday a late penalty, giving defender Chris Westwood his marching orders in the process; Pools, who led 2-1 in the 81st minute, lost the game 4-2 after extra time.

Yet the fans who left the Millenium Stadium on that day, dispirited as they might have been, would surely have felt an immense pride in both the team and the town. That Pools side were able to call on the prolific partnership of Adam Body and Joel Porter, the relentless energy and commitment of Richie Humphreys and the unwavering dedication and courage of Micky Barron and Michael Nelson. The inimitable Neale Cooper, who left by mutual consent one game before the end of the regular season, provided a unique positivity and charisma on the touchline.

Hartlepool United are facing an uncertain future after a club statement, published on Wednesday night, revealed that takeover negotiations had stalled. Picture by Frank Reid.

Even the most pessimistic fans can hardly have expected what was to befall their club over the following two decades. True, there were still good times to be had under Ken Hodcroft and Increased Oil Recovery, with Pools winning promotion from League Two in 2007. Yet the steady decline under IOR was followed by a period of complete chaos, during which Pools teetered on the edge of footballing oblivion under the likes of Gary Coxall, Pam Duxbury and John Blackledge. Into that abyss stepped Raj Singh, who took charge of the club in 2018; given Singh's association with rivals Darlington, who fell into administration under his stewardship and later went out of business, it would have been unthinkable had Pools not been in such a desperate position.

Pools fans might well have been expecting the worst - not that it could have got much worse when Singh stepped in, of course - when the news first broke that the man who had led their arch-rivals into oblivion had been given the keys to Victoria Park. If that was indeed the case, then supporters, for the most part, must have been pleasantly surprised. Yes, there were issues and Singh's manner has always been abrasive, but Pools fans had something to believe in and the club won promotion back to the Football League, edging out Torquay in a remarkable play-off final following a memorable season, in 2021. Pools adapted well to life back in League Two and reached the fourth round of the FA Cup, travelling to Premier League Crystal Palace, as well as the semi-finals of the Football League Trophy. Even so, there were dark clouds looming on the horizon.

Pools made a series of mistakes in the wake of the departure of Dave Challinor, from prematurely sacking Graeme Lee, who has gone on to achieve considerable success with Spennymoor Town, to appointing Paul Hartley and then allowing him to recruit a whole host of obscure players from his native Scotland. Pools were relegated back to the National League in 2023 and have made little progress since then, languishing in mid-table for successive seasons. The pitch at Victoria Park is in disrepair, while Singh's relationship with the fans is in tatters; some supporters of long standing have even stayed away from the club as a point of principle.

So, there was a renewed sense of optimism when Singh announced his sudden resignation in March. Although Pools fans had become used to false dawns under Singh - indeed, he rejected an approach from Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who have since led Wrexham from the National League to the Championship - there was at long last a sense that change could be in the offing. Even the board, little more at this stage than a mouthpiece for Singh, admitted in several statements that talks were ongoing, progressing even.

Yet when Shelley Hammond, a local businesswoman who emerged as the leading candidate to take over the club, took to social media over the weekend to update supporters on the status of ongoing due diligence, it was seen by Singh as a breach of confidentiality. They have stopped short of naming her specifically but she has been prevented from providing even well-intentioned updates. It is seemingly one rule for Hartlepool United, and another for everyone else.

Since Hammond revealed that due diligence was "really close" to completion, things seem to have come crashing down. Pools published an update late on Wednesday evening - their previous statement had gone live during Saturday's FA Cup final, whereas the latest instalment was shared deep into the second half of the Europa League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United - revealing that negotiations had stalled. Now, season ticket holders have been asked to vote on whether or not to ask Singh to return as chairman, at least while the search for a new owner goes on. With Hammond in a difficult position after the club criticised even her brief message over the weekend, it is likely that Singh's version of events is the only one fans will have to consider, for now. Whatever the case, there are a whole host of questions to be answered and blanks that need to be filled in.

The deadline for voting is Friday, May 23, although it's hard to avoid the sense that the outcome of the process is almost inevitable. It's unclear who will count the votes. Will it be an employee of the club? If indeed change were to happen, then a number of high profile members of staff could well be put at risk. Quite what portion of the votes Singh needs to return has also not been made apparent. Would 50 per cent be enough, or does he need 60, 70, 80 or 90? As so often, most fans can expect to be kept in the dark.

So what happens next at Hartlepool United?

First of all, supporters will have to wait and see what the outcome of the vote among season ticket holders will be. If it goes in Singh's favour - whatever that might represent - then he will, it would seem, return to his role as the club's chairman. However, that does not mean things are bound to return to normal; the email sent to season ticket holders stipulates that Singh would return "while the search continues for a new owner or investment". That would suggest his return might be indefinite, although it's also worth noting that the club has been up for sale since April 2023 and Singh, until recently, has shown next to no genuine desire to depart.

The other option available to season ticket holders is to vote no to Singh's return. According to the ballot email, that would then require the club to "operate self-sufficiently and without further assistance from Mr Singh". Clearly, that would be a daunting commitment to make. Down the line, there is the distinct possibility that the club could then slip into administration; unpalatable as that might be, Southend, who won through to the National League play-off final on Wednesday night less than 12 months after a date with the administrators, have shown that it does not have to mean the end of the world. Pools might also look to the Supporters' Trust, who have been involved in several previous attempted takeovers and have proved shrewd at communicating with fans and raising funds. Jeff Stelling, who resigned as honorary president on Thursday morning, revealed on Wednesday night that he had previously invested £100,000 into the club.

It might be difficult to accept, but a lot of the hope and optimism that had started, tentatively, to creep back to Hartlepool United in recent weeks looks to have evaporated. Pools could now face a long, hard road ahead, be that under the stewardship of Singh, Hammond or someone else. In the immediate term, head coach Anthony Limbrick now faces an almost impossible job; the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey and Nathan Sheron are all but certain to leave in the midst of the ongoing chaos, leaving Pools in a race against time to rebuild their squad despite an unknown budget and having already lost ground on most of their rivals.

One thing remains certain in this most uncertain of times. Hartlepool United fans - so often taken for granted or undervalued - will stick by their side through thick and thin. Whatever form it might take, that surely gives hope for the future. The next chapter in the club's history looks like it will be a dark and daunting one, with dreams of a bright future now cast aside. Yet it is essential that hope remains - that alone might be enough to hold Hartlepool United, battered, bruised and beaten down as it is at the moment, together.

