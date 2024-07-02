Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Hartlepool United midfielder Tom Crawford has signed for National League rivals Altrincham.

The 25-year-old made 116 appearances for Pools, scoring five goals in 39 games last term, but was released following the appointment of new manager Darren Sarll.

Crawford, who came through the ranks at Stoke, made his senior bow for Chester before earning a move to Notts County.

He marked his Magpies debut with a goal against Middlesbrough and went on to make 15 appearances at Meadow Lane.

Crawford was a popular figure during his four years in the North East, making 116 appearances and scoring six goals.

He impressed Dave Challinor during a loan spell at Fylde and secured a permanent move to the North West, featuring a handful of times before following Challinor to Pools in the summer of 2020.

He was used sparingly in his first season at Victoria Park, making just 17 National League appearances, but began to establish himself in the side after Pools were promoted to League Two.

Industrious, committed and a popular figure, Crawford endured an indifferent final campaign in the North East, scoring a career best five goals but also picking up 12 yellow cards.

He joins an Altrincham side who punched well above their weight last season, finishing fourth, but will have to do without talismanic midfielder Chris Conn-Clarke, who scored 22 National League goals in 46 games and earned a move to League One outfit Peterborough.

Altrincham manager Phil Parkinson hailed Crawford as a "top player" after he signed for the Robins.

"Tom is a player I have greatly admired for a number of seasons," he told the club website.

"When the opportunity arose to sign him, I did not hesitate.

"He will complement and enhance our midfield.

"He was a top performer last season, topping all the statistics charts, so we have got a top player on our hands, one I can't wait to see turning out in red and white.

"He will be a pleasure to watch, a true professional, and I'm sure the Alty faithful will agree with me that we've got a top player joining us."

Crawford, meanwhile, admits he's hoping to help Altrincham to promotion after arriving at the J Davidson Stadium.

He said: "I'm very happy to sign for Altrincham.

"After sitting down with the manager and hearing his intent to bring me here, I knew this was the club for me.

"This is where I want to be playing my football.

"The team did fantastically well last season in reaching the play-off semi-final.

"I hope I can add my own qualities to the group and my experience in the league to help us go one further and get promotion.

"The club are on an upward trajectory and are very competitive.

"We believe as a group that we can get out of the division, and that's what we will be aiming for this coming season.