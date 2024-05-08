Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As with the retained list every year, there are a number of players who are expected to leave and it was no shock whatsoever to see the Scottish contingent, luckless defender Alex Lacey, goal-shy frontman Chris Wreh and the exiled Mikael Ndjoli head for the door.

A lot of supporters were disappointed to see striker Josh Umerah, who scored 15 goals in his first season in the North East, let go

However, after an injury-hit campaign that produced just two goals, coupled with the emergence of Mani Dieseruvwe as the undisputed first choice, a new deal probably didn't make much sense for either club or player.

Arguably the biggest surprise of this summer's retained list, Crawford leaves after four years, one promotion, a relegation and 116 appearances at Pools.

Attacking-midfielder Callum Cooke was, discounting a two-month injury lay-off following a freak training ground incident, a regular in the much-maligned Pools engine room but his return of just five league goals as well as the fact he was rumoured to be one of the club's highest earners meant his departure was not a total bolt from the blue.

Much like Cooke, Crawford's future was the subject of much speculation and disagreement on the terraces but, in the end, a fair chunk of supporters were disappointed to see him go.

The 24-year-old was one of the last vestiges of the 2021 promotion-winning squad, had become a regular fixture in the Pools side and was a hugely popular individual on account of his willingness to engage and connect with the fanbase.

Indeed, there were few people that would have had a bad word to say about Tom Crawford the person; as a footballer, opinions were more divided.

Pools finished 12th in their first season back in the National League and, despite a strong start that saw them rise to the summit after winning four of their first five games back in August, spent more time looking over their shoulders than dreaming of promotion.

One of the big issues was the midfield three - Crawford, Cooke and skipper Nicky Featherstone, who has been offered a new deal, are all good players in their own right but none are blessed with much pace or power.

All too often, the trio were overrun by more energetic and dynamic opponents and, at times, it was difficult for the Pools midfield to influence the game without someone to win the ball in the engine room.

That said, the available midfielders were hampered by the absences of Anthony Mancini and Kieran Wallace.

Although supporters have yet to see the best of Wallace - and will have to continue to wait, with the former Mansfield man set for more time on the sidelines after undergoing surgery - he was signed to be the man to break things up and, in turn, bring the best out of the likes of Crawford and Cooke.

Crawford impressed in the early part of the season alongside Mancini, whose creativity and dynamism allowed his fellow midfielders to focus on their own strengths; the Frenchman's hamstring injury at the end of August, followed by persistent groin problems after his return, meant the onus was on Crawford, among others, to score and create more goals.

While he has that in his locker - and his five goals this term made it the most prolific campaign of his career to date - it would be a stretch to describe the former Chester man as a natural goal-getter.

Likewise, although he relishes a challenge and picked up 12 yellow cards, Crawford would never be considered a traditional ball-winner.

His best role is as a box-to-box midfielder but, given the imbalance in midfield, Crawford, Cooke and Featherstone all had to do a bit of everything, and it didn't always come naturally.

All three of the midfield who ended the season as first choice suffered from being too similar to the two alongside them - had Mancini been available for more of the campaign, and had Pools signed a natural ball-winner, things could have been so different.

Ultimately, those are all ifs, buts and maybes - the fact remains that Pools were a bit one-paced and sluggish in the engine room.

So, with the general consensus being that the squad was in dire need of a refresh, it made sense to cull the current midfield.

Crawford will not be short of offers and, having been part of the promotion-winning squad under Dave Challinor and racking up more than 100 appearances in blue and white, can leave with his head held high; the best case scenario would be that Pools thrive under Darren Sarll with a more energetic and athletic midfield, while Crawford is picked up by a side that plays to his strengths and allows him to progress.

In a statement on X, Crawford said: "All good things come to an end and this is one of those times.

"Since walking through the doors at the Vic I've been welcomed with open arms.

"The last four years, Hartlepool United has been my home and I'm quite happy to call it that for the rest of my life.

"Four years living away from home can be tough but the people I've met since being here are some of the nicest, genuine people you could be fortunate enough to meet that I now consider very close friends.

"It's emotional writing this message as all the best memories come flooding back and I feel very proud to have been part of some of the biggest and best moments in the club's recent history.

"I would like to place on record my gratitude to the fans that have been unbelievable during my time here.

"The support up and down the country is second to none, you are the beating heart of the football club.

"I'm very privileged to have pulled on the blue and white."