Former Hartlepool United club president Jeff Stelling has described Saturday's goalless draw with Yeovil Town as a "solid enough start".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stelling watched from the away end along with almost 200 of his fellow Pools fans as Simon Grayson's side got their new National League campaign up and running in Somerset. Stelling's attendance at the game was of particular interest following a public row with owner Raj Singh, who did not travel to Huish Park at the weekend, that made national headlines.

The latest in a long list of bizarre and dramatic developments sparked at the beginning of last week when it came to light that Singh had written to National League clubs asking that former Sky Sports presenter Stelling, a lifelong Pools fan, no longer be afford dignitary status following his resignation from his role as club president in May. Singh added that, "In the unlikely event that Mr Stelling independently attends any Hartlepool United fixture at your home ground, I'd further request that you consider to seat Mr Stelling separately to any HUFC dignitaries or staff." Stelling, in turn, responded on his talkSPORT breakfast show, insisting that he had planned to attend Saturday's game on the terraces with his fellow Pools fans, while Hartlepool's Labour MP Jonathan Brash wrote to National League clubs to "respectfully request that Mr Stelling is afforded the warm welcome and courtesy he rightfully deserves". Pools responded with a statement of their own, accusing Stelling of making "unfounded accusations" in the wake of his resignation as club president but insisting that Singh had not asked clubs to ban him from their boardrooms, merely "not to allocate Mr Stelling dignitary places or seating". While last week should have been all about the football, many fans were left frustrated that off-field issues once again cast a shadow over the club's recent progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stelling was seen posing for photos and catching up with his fellow Poolies ahead of the game at the weekend, with Pools beginning yet another new era under manager Simon Grayson, the 12th permanent appointment of Singh's tempestuous tenure, with a steady albeit unspectacular goalless draw in Somerset. While there were plenty of positives from Saturday's showing, not least a clean sheet and impressive debuts for the likes of goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright, wing-backs Jay Benn and Besart Topalloj as well as defender Reiss McNally, who was named in the National League team of the week, Pools were a bit underwhelming in the final third. On a day when Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games during a prolific spell at Victoria Park, marked his Rochdale debut with a match-winning brace against Boreham Wood and Joe Grey made his first competitive appearance for title favourites York, the onus was on the new-look front line of Alex Reid, Danny Johnson and Jermaine Francis to do the business for Pools. While there were one or two flashes of what might be to come and both Johnson and Reid forced saves from Glovers debutant Jed Ward, it was a generally lacklustre attacking performance from Pools.

Former club president Jeff Stelling, whose rift with owner Raj Singh made national headlines last week, watched from the away end as Pools began their new National League campaign with a goalless draw against Yeovil. Picture by Phil Mingo/PPAUK.

"It was a solid enough start away from home at Yeovil," Stelling said.

"I was concerned, though, about the lack of cutting edge and the lack of creativity. We dominated the first half in particular without ever really looking like scoring. So, it was an ok start, I just think we need some sort of creative midfield presence. Someone like Anthony Mancini, for example, although those sorts of players don't grow on trees."

Your next Hartlepool United read: Six winners and six losers from opening day draw with Yeovil