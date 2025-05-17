Former Hartlepool United promotion winner extends deal at National League rivals

Former Hartlepool United defender Timi Odusina is set to remain at National League rivals Woking after the Cards took up an option to extend his contract.

Both Odusina and midfielder Jamie Andrews have had their deals extended, while Woking have offered new contracts to Will Jaaskelainen, who enjoyed an excellent season in-between the sticks for the Surrey side, Dan Moss, Tariq Hinds, Tunji Akinola, Matt Ward, Chinwike Okoli and Aiden O'Brien. The Cards have released 11 players, including powerful midfielder Rohan Ince, who was tentatively linked with a move to Pools last summer, and experienced forward Reece Grego-Cox.

Odusina is a popular figure at the Broadfield Stadium despite enduring an injury hit two years so far, making 41 appearances in all competitions since signing in September 2023. The 25-year-old played 18 times during an initial loan spell last season, helping the Cards avoid relegation, before signing a permanent deal last summer. After impressing in the opening weeks of the new campaign, Odusina suffered a series of injury setbacks, limiting him to 23 appearances this term.

The fleet-footed defender signed on loan for Pools in 2020, featuring 31 times as Dave Challinor's side won promotion back to the Football League, starting in the play-off final at Ashton Gate. Having been released by parent club Norwich the following summer, Odusina signed a permanent deal with Pools and made another 43 appearances, including in the FA Cup fourth round clash with Premier League Crystal Palace and the semi-finals of the Football League Trophy against Rotherham. Odusina rejected the club's offer of a new deal in the summer of 2022 and signed for Bradford, although his opportunities at Valley Parade were severely limited and he left to join Woking having made just seven appearances in West Yorkshire.