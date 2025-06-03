Former Hartlepool United promotion winner Lewis Cass has signed for League Two side Harrogate Town.

The versatile defender, who can play at centre-half or right-back, becomes Harrogate's second summer signing, penning a two-year contract after leaving Grimsby.

Cass came through the ranks at Newcastle and signed on loan for Pools in October 2020, making 35 appearances and helping the club win promotion back to the Football League under Dave Challinor.

The 25-year-old spent two separate loan spells at Port Vale before signing a permanent deal with the Valiants in the summer of 2023. During his time at Vale Park, Cass reunited with Challinor after signing on loan for Stockport, scoring once in nine games as the Hatters clinched promotion to League One.

Cass signed for Grimsby in the summer of 2024 and made 31 appearances in Lincolnshire before signing for fellow League Two side Harrogate.

Harrogate's head of player recruitment, Lloyd Kerry, told the club's official website that Cass had been on the North Yorkshire side's radar for some time.

"We tried to bring him in a couple of seasons ago and have been monitoring him since, he's a big, strong, powerful right-back who likes to go forward and knows the level well so he'll be a solid addition," he said.

"We're looking for competition for places in each position and have good options in that area of the pitch now."