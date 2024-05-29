Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Hartlepool United promotion-winning defender Timi Odusina has signed for National League rivals Woking.

Odusina, now 24, impressed on-loan with the Cardinals last season after signing from Bradford in September, featuring 19 times and playing a pivotal role as Michael Doyle's side secured their National League status.

Four years ago, Odusina played eight times while on-loan at Pools from Norwich, where he came through the youth ranks, and did enough to secure a permanent deal in the North East in the summer of 2020.

The agile and athletic central-defender was something of a diamond in the rough but was well-suited to Dave Challinor's system and made 31 appearances, mostly on the right of a back three, as Pools were promoted back to the Football League in his first full season.

Odusina made 82 appearances for Pools before signing for Bradford and the central-defender has now secured a move to National League rivals Woking.

He was a regular in the side as Pools returned to League Two, making 43 appearances and winning the young player of the season award.

Odusina turned down the offer of a new deal at Pools, opting instead to sign for League Two promotion contenders Bradford, although he failed to ever establish himself in the side and managed a total of just four appearances in West Yorkshire.

He was only included in three Bradford matchday squads last year - two of which were in cup competitions - and didn't play a single minute for the Bantams in the entirety of 2023.

However, he impressed while on-loan at Woking and was rewarded with a permanent deal in Surrey after the Cardinals agreed an undisclosed fee with Bradford to secure his services.

Odusina's arrival was one of five signings made by Woking, which also included the capture of former Barnet captain Dale Gorman, highly-rated Aldershot defender Cian Harries, experienced midfielder Harry Beautyman and wing-back Jacob Jones.

There had been speculation that Woking midfielder Jim Kellermann, who was an integral part of Darren Sarll's Cards' side that reached the National League play-offs in 2023, would link back up with his former boss at Pools, but the 28-year-old instead became Ebbsfleet's first summer signing on Tuesday.

Manager Michael Doyle was "delighted" to re-sign Odusina on a permanent deal as Woking fans celebrated what looks to be a strong start to the summer transfer window.

"I'm absolutely delighted to have Timi back," he told the club website.

"At the end of the season he was a massive part in us staying in the division.

"I'm pleased we were able to secure a permanent transfer and to have him as one of our own.