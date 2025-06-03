Former Hartlepool United star in "advanced talks" over contract at League One new boys

Former Hartlepool United defender Ryan Johnson is on the verge of signing a new contract at League Two promotion-winners AFC Wimbledon, according to reports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old signed for the Dons in the summer of 2023 and was instrumental in helping them win promotion to League One last term, making 49 appearances and forming a central part of the division's best defence; Wimbledon conceded 35 goals in 46 games during the regular season, 10 fewer than then next best back line, and kept three clean sheets in their three play-off games, beating Walsall 1-0 in the final.

Johnson spent a similarly successful season at Pools during the 2020/21 campaign, helping them win promotion back to the Football League under Dave Challinor. Having arrived from Kidderminster in September, the dominant defender went on to score five goals in 37 games, playing the entire 120 minutes in the play-off final win over Torquay. He left Pools the following summer and has since turned out for the likes of Port Vale, Stockport, where he reunited with Challinor and made more than 50 appearances, and Wimbledon, where he is vice-captain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As first revealed by Football Insider's transfer correspondent Pete O'Rourke, Johnson is in "advanced talks" over a new deal at Plough Lane.