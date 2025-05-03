Former Hartlepool United star leaves National League North side after completing European move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Hartlepool United attacker Luke Williams has left National League North side Scunthorpe United to return to Icelandic third division outfit UMF Vikingur Olafsvik.

Williams, who spent two separate spells at Pools, signed for Scunthorpe, who he had previously played for between 2015 and 2018, on non-contract terms in November last year.

The 31-year-old made 10 appearances in North Lincolnshire but struggled to establish himself in Andy Butler's side, starting just once. He leaves with the Iron set to take on Chorley in the National League North play-off semi-finals on Saturday afternoon.

Williams returns to the west coast of Iceland on the eve of the new season. The former Middlesbrough, Coventry and Gateshead man previously spent three years with Vikingur and was appointed the club's captain in 2024. Vikingur finished fourth in the 2. deild karla, Iceland's third division, last season.

Williams made 19 appearances across two spells at Pools but struggled to live up to his considerable potential on account of a number of serious injuries. Picture by Frank Reid.

Williams first signed for Pools in 2014, arriving on loan from Middlesbrough, where he had featured sporadically since making his debut as a 16-year-old. He impressed at Victoria Park, operating in his favoured attacking-midfield role and scoring twice in seven appearances. His initial loan was extended but he was later recalled to the Riverside as a result of his impressive form.

He returned to Pools in the summer of 2018, a month after his release by Scunthorpe. Blessed with plentiful talent, injuries have plagued Williams throughout his career and he was sidelined for the entirety of his first season back in the North East, failing to make a single appearance.

Williams featured just 12 times over the next two campaigns but signed a new deal with Pools in 2020. He made his first league start in almost four years in a 1-0 win over Woking in March 2021 but only managed eight appearances in his final season at the club as Pools won promotion back to the Football League under Dave Challinor.

After leaving Pools, Williams signed for near neighbours Gateshead but was sent off on his debut. He left the Heed in January 2022 and signed for Vikingur the following summer.