Former Hartlepool United star set for Champions League bow after signing for Bosnian champions

Former Hartlepool United winger Tyler Burey could be set to play in the Champions League after signing for Bosnian champions Zrinjski Mostar.

Burey, who turned 24 on Wednesday, signed for the Nobles following a six month spell at fellow Bosnian side Igman Konjic. Burey's new team are set to take on Sammarinese champions AC Virtus 1964 in the first round of Champions League qualifying, meaning the forward might be in line for his European debut next month.

Burey enjoyed a hugely impressive albeit relatively fleeting loan spell at Pools. The attacker signed for Pools on August 5, 2021, two days before the beginning of the League Two campaign. Pools, who won promotion back to the Football League under Dave Challinor in the 2020/21 season, made a fast start on their return to League Two and Burey produced several blistering performances, scoring three times in his first four league games, including a spectacular effort in a memorable win over rivals Carlisle. Operating generally as part of a front two, Burey impressed with his pace, power and natural talent, quickly establishing himself as a fan favourite.

However, a hamstring injury in early September derailed his considerable progress and he was forced to miss almost four months, returning for two more appearances over the festive period before being recalled by parent club Millwall.

Indeed, Burey looked well-placed to establish himself as a regular at the Den, winning Millwall's young player of the season award at the end of the 2021/22 campaign and making more than 50 appearances, scoring three times. Yet it wasn't to be and Burey sealed a permanent move to Danish Superliga side Odense Boldklub in the summer of 2023.

Despite signing a three-year contract, Burey's time in Denmark was short-lived; after managing just one start and five substitute appearances, he returned to England in January 2024, agreeing a loan deal with Oxford United. However, he found opportunities at the Kassam Stadium hard to come by and soon found himself well down the pecking order. During a frustrating six month spell, Burey only managed three starts and two substitute appearances.

Burey signed for League Two strugglers Carlisle last October but was unable to inspire a turnaround in the Cumbrians form, featuring 11 times before being released in January. He was linked with a return to Pools following his departure, although then-manager Lennie Lawrence remained tight-lipped over a potential deal, which never materialised.

The winger seems to have enjoyed a resurgence since his move to Bosnia, catching the eye of the eventual champions despite suffering relegation with Igman Konjic last season. His new side Zrinjski Mostar are among the most decorated outfits in Bosnia, with nine domestic titles to their name. Burey will be teammates with several Bosnian internationals, while legendary Croatian midfielder Luka Modric played 25 times for Mostar during a loan spell in the 2003/04 season.