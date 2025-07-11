Attacker Max Storey has completed a move to Northern Premier League Division One East side Heaton Stannington following his release from Hartlepool United.

The 19-year-old signed his first professional contract with Pools in the summer of 2024 but failed to make a senior appearance last term and was one of a host of players released in May.

The teenage forward progressed through the academy, scoring 22 goals in 31 games in the 2023/24 season, and made his senior debut against Dagenham and Redbridge in April 2024. Storey impressed during his maiden Pools cameo and looked bright in pre-season, but was unable to break into the first team picture and spent time out on loan last season at the likes of Blyth Spartans and West Auckland. Although he managed 12 appearances for Blyth, his progress was hampered by a serious injury, dislocating his elbow and suffering two fractures in his arm.

Storey is now hoping to work his way back up through the leagues after signing for the Stan, who finished 12th in the Northern Premier League Division One East last term. The attacker, who scored on his debut in a thumping pre-season win over Boldon Community Association FC in midweek, talked up his new side's potential in an interview with Heaton's official club website after signing.

"I'm really happy to sign for Heaton Stannington," he said.

"I think it's a great club with lots of potential. I've had some great chats with Dean (Nicholson, manager) and Andy (McBride, assistant) about their plans for the club and it all seems really positive and exciting."

Meanwhile, manager Dean Nicholson hailed Storey as a player with "tons of potential".

He said: "Max comes with hunger and good pedigree.

"He has tons of potential and has already shown that he can score goals and help us in the final third.

"I'm excited to see Max get going and I'm sure the fans will be excited too."