"I'm strong, I'm mobile and I like to get in the box - that's where I'm going to score my goals.

Former Hartlepool United striker Will Goodwin has signed for Colchester United after the Us fended off competition from "most of League One" for the in-demand frontman.

The 23-year-old joins Colchester on a season-long loan from Championship side Oxford United having spent time at Wigan in the second half of last season, failing to score in eight appearances.

Despite that, Us manager Danny Cowley said his side had to fight hard to secure Goodwin's signature, with a host of League One clubs rumoured to be interested in the striker. However, Goodwin opted to sign for League Two Colchester after a visit from Cowley; the Essex outfit finished 10th last term but Cowley insists he expects his side to be "a top team in League Two".

The 2025/26 season promises to be a significant one for Goodwin, who has impressed with his effort and endeavour throughout his career so far but has, at times, struggled in front of goal. Having begun his career at Chester, where he made his debut as a teenager, Goodwin secured a move to Stoke in February 2021; as a Potters fan, Goodwin had been a child mascot for Stoke in 2011, walking out with Jermaine Pennant in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Goodwin, who scored twice in 15 games for Pools, has signed on loan for League Two Colchester United. Picture by Mark Fletcher.

The frontman signed on loan for Pools in the summer of 2021 after the club had been promoted back to League Two. He scored on his debut against Barrow on August 15 but failed to find the net again until December, although he impressed with his hard work and determination. He returned to Stoke in January after scoring twice in 15 games.

Goodwin spent the first half of the 2022/23 campaign on loan at National League side Torquay, scoring eight times in 27 matches. During his time in Devon, Goodwin caught the eye of Cheltenham and signed a permanent deal with the League One side in January 2023. He scored seven times in 32 appearances at Whaddon Road before completing a move to Oxford in January last year. The frontman scored his first goal for the Yellows in his third appearance but has failed to find the net since, albeit 10 of his 11 appearances have been from the bench. Having spent time on loan at Wigan last term, Goodwin is now hoping to rediscover his goalscoring touch after signing for Colchester.

"I'm really happy to be here, and it's nice that the gaffer has wanted me for some time," he told the Us official club website.

"I'm strong, I'm mobile and I like to get in the box - that's where I'm going to score my goals.

"I'm not afraid to put myself about - I like to mix it up a little bit."