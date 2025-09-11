"It's been a great start from everyone involved and long may it continue."

Former Pools frontman Mani Dieseruvwe has been crowned the National League's player of the month for August after a prolific start to life at Rochdale. Picture by Frank Reid.

Former Hartlepool United striker Mani Dieseruvwe has been crowned the Enterprise National League player of the month for August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old, who left Pools in July after two prolific seasons at Victoria Park, has enjoyed a blistering start to life in Greater Manchester. Dale manager Jimmy McNulty was also crowned manager of the month after his side won five of their six games in August to move up to second in the table. The Manchester side's one defeat came at the hands of newly-promoted Brackley, who Pools host this weekend, after McNulty made the divisive decision to make 11 changes to his side.

Dieseruvwe could hardly have hoped for a better first month at Spotland. The towering frontman had been Rochdale's number one transfer target over the summer as Dale looked to improve on last term's fourth placed finish. With the experienced striker out of contract at Pools, McNulty got his man in the first week of July and Dieseruvwe's goals have helped fire Dale into promotion contention once again. The striker, who has gone from strength to strength in recent years, made the perfect start when he scored a brace on his debut as Dale beat Boreham Wood on the opening weekend, also finding the net in wins over Gateshead, Sutton and Wealdstone. Dieseruvwe has continued his fine form into September, scoring both goals in Saturday's win over Braintree. In total, Dieseruvwe has managed seven goals in his first seven matches, including five in six during August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a bitter although not altogether unexpected blow for Pools fans when Dieseruvwe left Victoria Park over the summer. The frontman was a hugely popular figure in the North East, finding the net 43 times in 89 appearances and leading the line with his trademark determination. More than just a goalscorer, Dieseruvwe's athleticism and presence allowed him to stretch defences while also bringing his teammates into play. His height and aerial prowess made him a huge asset in both boxes, while his attitude and character helped him connect with the town and the fanbase. Pools had been keen to keep Dieseruvwe at Victoria Park beyond last season and first entered into contract negotiations with him in January. New manager Simon Grayson met with him over the summer but, amidst ongoing uncertainty surrounding the club's future, Dieseruvwe opted to put pen to paper on a deal with Rochdale. For their part, Pools have moved to sign Alex Reid, who has scored three times so far this season, and Danny Johnson, who is yet to open his account this term, in a bid to replace their talismanic top-scorer.

Almost from the off, Dieseruvwe and Hartlepool United proved to be a match made in heaven. Despite having twice won promotion from the National League with Salford and Grimsby, Dieseruvwe had bounced around from club to club throughout large parts of his career and arrived at Pools following a career-best season with Halifax that had seen him score 14 goals. After bagging a match-winning brace on his debut against Gateshead, Dieseruvwe went on to score 25 goals in all competitions in his first season in blue and white, including 23 in the National League. A decisive penalty against Halifax in March - just 72 hours after a humbling 7-1 defeat at the hands of rivals Gateshead - saw him become just the fourth Pools player in 50 years to score 20 goals in a single campaign. His impressive form even earned him a call-up to the England C squad, featuring in a game against Wales. While there were one or two leaner spells last term, particularly at the beginning of the campaign, when he lost his place in the side under Darren Sarll, Dieseruvwe still finished the season with 18 goals.

After picking up the award, Dieseruvwe took to X to reflect on a hugely positive start to the season for himself and Rochdale.

"Very grateful to be able to receive this recognition and award in my first month at the club," he wrote.

"It's been a great start from everyone involved and long may it continue."

Your next Hartlepool United read: HUFC's 12 summer signings graded and assessed