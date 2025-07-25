The frontman, who scored eight goals in 30 games for Pools last season, has completed a move to National League North side Spennymoor Town. Picture by Frank Reid.

Former Hartlepool United striker Gary Madine has completed a move to National League North side Spennymoor Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old scored eight goals in 30 games for Pools last season but was released at the end of May. Despite having received offers from higher up the pyramid, Madine opted to sign for Spennymoor, calling the move a "good fit".

The frontman arrives at The Brewery Field with vast experience under his belt, having scored more than 100 goals in almost 500 Football League games and won promotion on five different occasions. Having broken through at Carlisle aged just 17, Madine went on to score 22 goals in 85 matches for the Cumbrians before securing a lucrative move to Sheffield Wednesday. The towering striker found the net 28 times in 113 appearances at Hillsborough and signed a permanent deal with Bolton in the summer of 2015. Madine bagged 26 goals in 107 games for the Trotters before spending time at Cardiff and Sheffield United. He signed for Blackpool in January 2020 having spent time on loan at Bloomfield Road earlier in his career, scoring 23 goals in 101 matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The veteran signed for Pools in August last year having not made a competitive appearance for almost 17 months as he recovered from a string of serious injuries. While it took Madine a while to get up to speed, he opened his account at Victoria Park in November's win over AFC Fylde and went on to score seven goals in his next nine matches, including a remarkable brace over Gateshead on Boxing Day. Although the goals dried up after that - the frontman found the net just once in his final 14 Pools appearances - Madine had an important role to play on and off the pitch and provided a focal point up front whenever he was in the side. No stranger to controversy, Madine did cause a stir after appearing in Chris Basham's testimonial the day before Pools brought the curtain down on their National League campaign against Forest Green Rovers, although head coach Anthony Limbrick later revealed he had given the frontman permission to take part.

Madine now joins a Moors side who finished ninth in the National League North and reached the final of the FA Trophy under former Pools boss Graeme Lee last season. The Moors, who have also signed York defender Olly Dyson, Darlington frontman Cameron Salkeld, Whitby midfielder Alfie Doherty and South Shields winger Mackenzie Heaney this summer, are looking to build on last season's success as they bid to break into the top seven next term.

"I'm delighted to get going again," Madine told the Moors official club website.

"Hopefully I can help to contribute some goals for Spennymoor and I'm glad to be given this opportunity. Hopefully I've missed all the running in pre-season, I can't wait to get going and meet all the lads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd love to be able to help (with a play-off push). I saw they got close last year, everything I've heard about the club has been good. I have had offers from the league above and people have asked me to go and train, but this felt like more of a good fit. I'm looking forward to coming and playing with a smile on my face."

Meanwhile, Moors manager Graeme Lee hailed Madine's "presence", "goal threat" and "experience" after the striker put pen to paper on a permanent deal at The Brewery Field.

He said: "Gary brings so much experience and know-how to the squad, so we're delighted to have got this deal done.

"His record shows that he knows where the net is because he's scored goals at every level he's played at, and we're excited to see the impact he can make in the new season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As well as that presence and goal threat, Gary is also adept at bringing others into play and I would expect him to create chances for other players around him too."