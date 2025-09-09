Former Hartlepool United trialist released from hospital following serious injury that resulted in National League abandonment

The attacker, who spent time on trial at Pools this summer, has been released from hospital after suffering a serious shoulder injury late on in Wealdstone's clash with Scunthorpe at the weekend. Picture by Frank Reid.

Daniel Nkrumah, who spent time on trial at Hartlepool United over the summer, has been released from hospital following a serious injury that led to Wealdstone's game against Scunthorpe United being abandoned at the weekend.

The 21-year-old forward, who signed for Wealdstone in August after missing out on a deal at Victoria Park, sustained a dislocated shoulder late into his side's clash with Scunthrope, which the Iron were leading 2-1. The attacker received treatment on the field for a long period, during which time he was "administered gas and air" as well as "three doses of morphine via a cannula", according to an update provided by Wealdstone. Having left the field on a stretcher, Nkrumah was taken to hospital and the match was abandoned.

Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside, Scunthorpe boss Andy Butler suggested the Wealdstone players had refused to return to the pitch after Nkrumah's injury and insisted that his side should be awarded three points, rather than being made to replay the game. It was the second match involving Scunthorpe this season that has been abandoned after their clash with Eastleigh was brought to a premature end following head injuries suffered by United's Jean Belehouan as well as Spitfires defender Archie Harris. Speaking after the Wealdstone game, Butler said "I remember popping my shoulder on this field and walking off. I'm not saying the players exaggerated it. I have to be careful, but I know my players would carry on."

Wealdstone, meanwhile, said Nkrumah's teammates were "understandably concerned about the seriousness of his injury" because of "the administration of morphine on the pitch and the length of time required to assess and treat him". The Stones later confirmed that Nkrumah, who has made four National League appearances so far this term, had been released from hospital on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the National League confirmed in a statement that the result of the game would be awarded to Scunthorpe, while the Iron's clash with Eastleigh would be replayed at a later date. In the statement, the National League said that "both matters were considered thoroughly and in reaching their decision the League have considered previous precedent for similar abandonments" in order to "ensure a consistent approach with any similar incidents going forward".