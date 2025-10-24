Former Hartlepool United winger signs for Slovak Super Liga side

Former Hartlepool United winger Roshaun Mathurin has signed for Slovak Super Liga side AS Trencin.

The 21-year-old, who has been without a club since being released by Crystal Palace over the summer, links up with the Slovakian top flight outfit following a spell as a free agent. Trencin, who are two-time champions of the Slovak First Football League, finished 11th of 12 sides last season but are sixth after 11 matches so far this term.

Mathurin spent an underwhelming spell on loan at Pools last season, failing to score in nine matches. The attacker arrived with a big reputation having been a mainstay in Crystal Palace's Premier League 2 side, scoring four goals and providing five assists in 35 appearances, and even featuring on the bench for the first team at the back end of the 2023/24 campaign. Having missed out on a rumoured permanent transfer to a League One side, Lennie Lawrence, who had a spell as caretaker manager at Selhurst Park in 2012, used his connections in South London to secure a loan deal for the winger in September. Despite a bright start, Mathurin failed to make much of an impact in the North East, with six of his nine appearances coming from the bench before returning to Palace in January.