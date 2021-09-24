The 6ft 1in forward has been without a club since his contract expired at Barnet in the summer and has recently been seen training at Pools’ Maiden Castle training ground.

With his partner based locally in Newcastle, Hooper is working on his fitness at Hartlepool while he searches for a new club.

But Pools are currently looking for a solution to their attacking problems having scored just one in their last four league matches and their top two goalscorers – Tyler Burey and Gavan Holohan – out injured.

Hooper, 27, graduated from Newcastle’s academy in 2012 before being released by the club the following season. He has since made a career for himself in the lower divisions of English football with League One spells at Northampton Town and Port Vale as well as two seasons in League Two with Grimsby Town.

Since dropping into the National League with Bromley in 2018, Hooper established himself as a proficient goalscorer in the fifth tier. He netted 19 goals in 25 games for the Ravens.

That impressive spell saw the striker secure a move to Wrexham where he scored seven in 22 matches in all competitions during the 2019-20 campaign.

He spent last season part of a troubled Barnet side who finished 22nd in the National League but were reprieved from relegation due to the National League North and South being declared null and void.

Despite Barnet’s difficult campaign, Hooper managed to score eight goals in 28 matches for The Bees.

