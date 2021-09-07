Former Queens Park Rangers defender Clint Hill has been helping out at Pools' Maiden Castle training base and attended Saturday’s League Two defeat to Tranmere Rovers. Hill knows Dave Challinor well having partnered the Pools boss in defence at Tranmere between 1997 and 2002.

The 42-year-old has recently left his role as Joey Barton’s assistant manager at Bristol Rovers due to ‘personal family reasons’. The Gas are coincidentally Pools’ next opponents at Victoria Park this coming Saturday (3pm kick-off).

And with United currently looking for an assistant manager following Joe Parkinson’s departure last month, Challinor was quick to address any potential speculation regarding Hill and the vacant position.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bristol Rovers assistant manager Clint Hill looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Bristol Rovers at PTS Academy Stadium on April 10, 2021 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“Clint has been in with us a couple of days and I’ve obviously known him a long time,” the Hartlepool manager told The Mail.

"He lives locally to [Birkenhead] and he went into another club last week and then came into the club on Thursday, Friday and was at the game on Saturday.

"We’ll see where we go with that, I’m good friends with Clint and whether anything happens beyond that we’ll wait and see.”

Explaining Hill's departure from Bristol Rovers last month, manager Barton said: "Clint had a family issue before the Mansfield game [August 7] and asked for some time off. Subsequently, after that time off, he has decided he can no longer continue. He’s got to go.

"It’s tough when you lose good characters and good people like Clint. The main thing is that Clint’s family is safe and secure and everything’s good there, and we have to respect that.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.