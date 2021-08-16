Hartlepool United's assistant manager Joe Parkinson leaves due to personal reasons

The former Everton midfielder has been part of Dave Challinor’s coaching set-up at Pools since first arriving back in November 2019.

He has helped Challinor guide the club back to the Football League in their first full season in charge at Victoria Park.

The 50-year-old won the FA Cup with Everton in 1995 and has been linked with a return to The Toffees in a coaching capacity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Parkinson the Hartlepool assistant manager during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Maidenhead United at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 8th May 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

A combination of health and personal reasons led Parkinson to call time on his spell at Victoria Park.

"This has been one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Parkinson told the club website. “I have had a few issues and now, I don’t feel like I can do the job I was brought in to do.

"The distance from home has been a problem as well as I’ve missed my family very much.

Joe Parkinson. Action from Gateshead FC 4-1 HUFC pre-season friendly. 24-07-2021. Picture by Bernadette Malcolmson

“The decision certainly became harder with the success we have enjoyed at Hartlepool. The promotion final win was probably one of the biggest achievements in my career. I will always have a soft spot for this club.

“I would like to thank the manager, the coaches and all the staff inside the club who have all been very supportive. I would like to thank the fans who again have been fantastic and really got us over the line in Bristol. I will keep checking the results every Saturday to see how the lads are getting on.

“Up the Pools!”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.