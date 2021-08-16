Hartlepool United's assistant manager Joe Parkinson leaves due to personal reasons
Joe Parkinson has left his role as Hartlepool United assistant manager.
The former Everton midfielder has been part of Dave Challinor’s coaching set-up at Pools since first arriving back in November 2019.
He has helped Challinor guide the club back to the Football League in their first full season in charge at Victoria Park.
The 50-year-old won the FA Cup with Everton in 1995 and has been linked with a return to The Toffees in a coaching capacity.
A combination of health and personal reasons led Parkinson to call time on his spell at Victoria Park.
"This has been one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Parkinson told the club website. “I have had a few issues and now, I don’t feel like I can do the job I was brought in to do.
"The distance from home has been a problem as well as I’ve missed my family very much.
“The decision certainly became harder with the success we have enjoyed at Hartlepool. The promotion final win was probably one of the biggest achievements in my career. I will always have a soft spot for this club.
“I would like to thank the manager, the coaches and all the staff inside the club who have all been very supportive. I would like to thank the fans who again have been fantastic and really got us over the line in Bristol. I will keep checking the results every Saturday to see how the lads are getting on.
“Up the Pools!”