The wing-back has started one of the last five league games for Pools and missed the last two due to a calf problem.

And with his stand-in Eddy Jones now on international duty with Wales under-21s, Ferguson’s return to the side is a welcome one.

The 27-year-old played the full 90-minutes of Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw against Morecambe at Victoria Park and scored in the penalty shootout which Pools won 4-2.

Hartlepool United defender David Ferguson (photo: Frank Reid).

Ferguson’s attacking approach and crossing ability from the left wing-back position remains crucial in how Hartlepool play.

And manager Dave Challinor is pleased to have him back and available for selection ahead of the League Two match at home to Northampton this weekend. Pools are looking to end a run of four games without a win in the fourth tier and climb back up the table.

“It’s good to have him back obviously with Eddy being away now,” Challinor said. “He needed a game and we’ll see physically where he’s at.

"He was a little bit tentative in terms of you can recognise that it was his first game back which is fine but we’ll obviously need him on Saturday. Hopefully he has no adverse reaction and he’ll start the game on Saturday.

"It’s an opportunity for him that come the following weekend [when Jones returns], he’s still in the team.”

