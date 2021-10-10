The 23-year-old scored a late-winner in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Northampton Town at Victoria Park to take Pools back up to eighth in the League Two table.

It’s now back to back league goals at The Vic for Molyneux and his third of the season, making him Pools joint top scorer for the season and already equalling his tally for the previous campaign after just 14 games.

“I'd probably say it is [the best run of my career] to be honest,” Molyneux admitted. “I don't think I've had this many goals in a season, I know three isn't a lot but we've still got 30-plus games left so at the moment it's going well and I'm enjoying it.

Hartlepool United's Luke Molyneux celebrates after scoring their second goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Northampton Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 9th October 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I'm very happy. The performance in the first half wasn't the best but in the second half we passed the ball a lot better, broke the lines and created more chances.

"To get the winner is a huge relief for myself and getting the three points is even better.”

Following Joe Grey’s introduction, Molyneux had a great chance to put Pools in front when teed up by the teenager only to be denied by Liam Roberts in the Northampton goal.

Then another ball in from the teenager saw Molyneux take his chance with a well-taken volley from close range.

“[The first chance] Joe pulled it back for me, I thought it was in and I was about to celebrate but it was a great save from the goalkeeper, I don't know how he kept it out,” he added.

“Once that happened, I thought it was my chance gone but thankfully I got another one shortly after.

“I was just thinking I need to get any type of contact on the ball and hit the target really. It felt like the ball was in the air for about an hour but it went in the back of the net in the end.”

“The fans are massive and if it wasn't for them I don't think we'd get through half the matches we do.

"You can hear them chanting non-stop all game and when they're chanting your name it makes a big difference which I think they did for the last 15-minutes!”

