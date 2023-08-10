The clash with the Tynesiders will provide Pools with their only North East derby this season and comes four-and-a-half years since their last competitive meeting.

Since that New Years Day clash, both clubs have experienced relegation heartache and promotion delight – but they will meet as equals at the Suit Direct Stadium as Pools get their home fixtures underway after Saturday’s away day defeat at Barnet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tinkler has been the subject of tentative interest from Pools managers in the past and could have been wearing blue and white on Saturday had things been different.

Robbie Tinkler is looking forward to the trip to the Suit Direct Stadium as Hartlepool United welcome Gateshead in the National League. Credit Charles Waugh

But no matter what colours he is wearing, the former Middlesbrough defender is looking forward to a big occasion.

He said: “I have personally played there quite a few times and I’ve always enjoyed it.

“I’ve had good success there, I’ve had some dodgy results but I like playing there because it’s quite a hostile crowd and I enjoy that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we have to use that to our advantage and try and dull things early on but that’s easier said than done really.

“Our supporters make enough noise, they’re spot-on, so it’s going to be some atmosphere and one that we are all looking forward to playing in.”

Gateshead were viewed as relegation candidates just over 12 months ago but shrugged off that tag to secure their National League status with an impressive run of form during the second half of last season.

After an impressive summer in the transfer market, Mike Williamson’s men have been widely tipped to impress during the new campaign but Tinkler is adamant they have to prove they are worthy of that opinion by winning games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously, in the early stage of the season you want to get those points on the board and there’s always something to prove,” he explained.

“We’ve gone from underdogs last season to people talking about us as a dark horse in the league.