Gavan Holohan set to stay at Hartlepool United despite not making trip to Carlisle United amid deadline day interest
Gavan Holohan is expected to stay at the club despite strong deadline day interest.
The Pools midfielder didn’t travel to Tuesday night’s Papa John’s Trophy match at Carlisle United amid interest from Dundee United, Shrewsbury Town, Stockport County and Wrexham.
He also picked up a knock during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over The Cumbrians in which he scored a stunning winner at Victoria Park. The Irish midfielder has scored the winning goal in two of Pools’ opening four League Two matches this season.
And a £100,000 release clause is believed to have alerted clubs to the 29-year-old’s potential availability with his deal at Pools set to expire next summer.
But Holohan – who is very much a fan favourite at Hartlepool – has chosen to stay at the club despite interest and potentially lucrative offers from elsewhere.
The transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday evening and after that point, only English non-league clubs – such as Stockport – can sign players from other clubs.