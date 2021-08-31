With the transfer window set to close at 11pm on Tuesday evening, a number of clubs are scouring the market in search for a late addition.

And Hartlepool’s Irish midfielder – who scored a stunning winner against Carlisle United at Victoria Park on Saturday – has caught the eye of a number of sides following his strong start to the season.

Gavan Holohan of Hartlepool United celebrates following the Vanarama National League Play-Off Final match between Hartlepool United and Torquay United at Ashton Gate on June 20, 2021 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old has scored twice in four matches so far this campaign and netted double figures from midfield last season to help Pools secure promotion back to the Football League.

The Mail understands Scottish Premiership side Dundee United and League One outfit Shrewsbury Town have registered interest acquiring Holohan before the deadline.

National League big spenders Wrexham and Stockport County are also believed to be monitoring the situation but The Hatters crucially aren’t restricted to completing a deal before 11pm on August 31 due to their non-league standing.

Holohan signed a two year deal at Pools back in 2020, which includes a £100,000 release clause.

And with the midfielder out of contract next summer, the club could be tempted to cash in on a player who turns 30 later this year.

But manager Dave Challinor has played down the prospect of the player leaving as no offers have been put forward so far, meaning things would have to move very quickly in order to force a deal through before the deadline.

A six-figure fee is likely to deter some clubs from making a quick move.

Holohan is a fan favourite at Victoria Park with his chant ‘We’ve got an Irish midfielder’ synonymous with Hartlepool’s promotion final victory over Torquay United and the scenes that followed in Millennium Square in Bristol.

A source close to Holohan claims the player is keen to stay at Pools and was hoping to agree a new deal to secure his future at the club over the summer.

But a failure to address the situation has led to some deadline day speculation over the future of one of Hartlepool’s most highly-regarded players.

