It was a crucial fixture at the bottom of League Two and, unfortunately for Hartlepool, it was the Gills who took full advantage of things as they eased to a 2-0 win at the Priestfield.

Harris’ side had won just twice in the league heading into the fixture, scoring just seven times in the process.

But following a number of statement signings such as Ollie Hawkins, Tom Nichols, Timothee Dieng and another in George Lapslie who was paraded ahead of kick-off, Harris’ side carried that newfound optimism into the contest to overcome a lacklustre Hartlepool.

Tom Nichols of Gillingham celebrates his goal during the League Two match between Gillingham and Hartlepool United at the MEMS Priestfield Stadium. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Keith Curle has made a similar number of acquisitions himself this month at the Suit Direct Stadium - two of those handed starts at the Priestfield in Matt Dolan and Dan Dodds.

But it was the new striking combination of Hawkins and Nichols for Gillingham who ran the show - Nichols grabbing a goal and an assist on his debut to reduce the deficit to Hartlepool to just two points in the division.

“It’s been a fantastic week for us off the back of the Leicester performance and the atmosphere,” said Harris.

Neil Harris believes Gillingham are a team transformed after their win over Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“Training this week has been boosted every day by new arrivals. The group is growing in confidence and belief - that word belief is the important one, and I think you saw a little bit of freedom to our play when we got in front.

“The first goal is key in all levels of football and we just haven’t scored the first goal enough. Once we get in front and the centre-forward gets on the scoresheet he gives belief and confidence to the rest of the group.”

Harris added: “It was a very good, strong performance. I know they had a goal disallowed and they hit the post but I thought we could have had six.

