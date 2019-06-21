'Gime, Gime, Gime a man like Toure' - Hartlepool United fans react to striker signing
Hartlepool United completed the signing of striker Gime Toure from National League rivals Sutton United on Thursday afternoon.
The French forward netted seven times in the National League last term with AFC Fylde and Sutton, including one against Hartlepool in the 2-2 draw at the Knights Community Stadium back in March.
Poolies have been shouting out for another frontman to partner Nicke Kambamba all summer, and this week they finally got their wish.
Here’s how they reacted on Twitter:
“Good to see a striker added. Hope the announce a signing tweets haven't been too annoying, till tomorrow,” – @MonkeyM69913110
“#pools sign French forward Gime Toure. Don’t know much about him, can him and Kabamba form a nice partnership up top?” – @HUFC_fans
“Can’t say I’ve ever heard of him, can’t wait for him to get started nice to see a new face, Hignett has a good eye for picking players out of the rough,” – @JackAshmann
“Looks a real handful in the video I seen of him. Have a good feeling about this signing . UTP,” – @hartlefool79
“Pleased I renewed yesterday, looking forward to the start of the season,” – @poolsfan41
“Hardly prolific infront of goal. Let's hope he's better than most of the "promising strikers" we've had in the past. Good luck,” – @jb4pools
Some have already been planning chants for their new forward!
“Gime, Gime, Gime a man like Toure! #ABBA,” – @Jakewobb
“Gime Gime Gime a forward up front Pools!” – @Angel_McLachlan
“I can feel an Undertones based chant next season........ohh Gime Gime scoring the goals,” – @TimWorth14