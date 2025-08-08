Hartlepool United reveal squad numbers ahead of new National League season

Hartlepool United have revealed their squad numbers ahead of the new National League season.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New signing Harvey Cartwright, who joined on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull City on Thursday, has taken the number one shirt, leading some fans to suspect he is in line to be the club's first choice goalkeeper next term. The 23-year-old, who became manager Simon Grayson's 12th summer signing, already has Football League experience under his belt having spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Grimsby, playing 32 times. Adam Smith, who remains a part of the playing squad while also continuing in his role as the club's goalkeeping coach, will wear the number 40.

New signing Jay Benn, who was part of the Bradford squad that won promotion to League One last season, takes the number two shirt, while new club captain Tom Parkes is set to wear number four. Danny Johnson, who scored four goals in pre-season after sealing a summer move from Walsall, will don the famous number nine shirt this season, with strike partner Alex Reid taking 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron John will wear number three, Maxim Kouogun number five, Reiss McNally number six, Jermaine Francis number seven, Besart Topalloj number 23, Matty Daly 28 and Brad Walker 38.

Hartlepool United have revealed their squad numbers ahead of the new National League season. Picture by Frank Reid.

Squad numbers in full:

1 – Harvey Cartwright

2 – Jay Benn

3 – Cam John

4 – Tom Parkes

5 – Max Kouogun

6 – Reiss McNally

7 – Jermaine Francis

9 – Danny Johnson

10 – Adam Campbell

11 – Luke Charman

14 – Nathan Sheron

15 – Jack Hunter

16 – Nicky Featherstone

17 – Sam Folarin

18 – Jamie Miley

19 – Alex Reid

21 – Louis Stephenson

22 – Campbell Darcy

23 – Besart Topalloj

28 – Matty Daly

29 – Kian Foreman

30 – Joe Aungiers

38 – Brad Walker

40 – Adam Smith