Hartlepool United reveal squad numbers ahead of new National League season
New signing Harvey Cartwright, who joined on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull City on Thursday, has taken the number one shirt, leading some fans to suspect he is in line to be the club's first choice goalkeeper next term. The 23-year-old, who became manager Simon Grayson's 12th summer signing, already has Football League experience under his belt having spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Grimsby, playing 32 times. Adam Smith, who remains a part of the playing squad while also continuing in his role as the club's goalkeeping coach, will wear the number 40.
New signing Jay Benn, who was part of the Bradford squad that won promotion to League One last season, takes the number two shirt, while new club captain Tom Parkes is set to wear number four. Danny Johnson, who scored four goals in pre-season after sealing a summer move from Walsall, will don the famous number nine shirt this season, with strike partner Alex Reid taking 19.
Cameron John will wear number three, Maxim Kouogun number five, Reiss McNally number six, Jermaine Francis number seven, Besart Topalloj number 23, Matty Daly 28 and Brad Walker 38.
Squad numbers in full:
1 – Harvey Cartwright
2 – Jay Benn
3 – Cam John
4 – Tom Parkes
5 – Max Kouogun
6 – Reiss McNally
7 – Jermaine Francis
9 – Danny Johnson
10 – Adam Campbell
11 – Luke Charman
14 – Nathan Sheron
15 – Jack Hunter
16 – Nicky Featherstone
17 – Sam Folarin
18 – Jamie Miley
19 – Alex Reid
21 – Louis Stephenson
22 – Campbell Darcy
23 – Besart Topalloj
28 – Matty Daly
29 – Kian Foreman
30 – Joe Aungiers
38 – Brad Walker
40 – Adam Smith
